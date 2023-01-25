 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore, down 26.64% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,089.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 68.90 crore in December 2021.

Dixon Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,532.81 2,293.40 2,089.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,532.81 2,293.40 2,089.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,289.61 2,048.49 1,986.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.37 11.44 -82.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.41 52.35 43.82
Depreciation 13.73 14.37 12.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.50 83.26 73.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.19 83.49 56.03
Other Income 9.69 2.81 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.88 86.30 56.63
Interest 9.20 8.98 8.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.68 77.32 48.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.68 77.32 48.35
Tax 16.90 18.50 13.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.78 58.82 35.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.78 58.82 35.33
Equity Share Capital 11.91 11.87 11.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.22 9.91 6.02
Diluted EPS 8.15 9.82 5.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.22 9.91 6.02
Diluted EPS 8.15 9.82 5.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited