Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore, down 26.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,089.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 68.90 crore in December 2021.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in December 2021.

