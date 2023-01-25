English
    Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore, down 26.64% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,532.81 crore in December 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,089.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in December 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 68.90 crore in December 2021.

    Dixon Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,532.812,293.402,089.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,532.812,293.402,089.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,289.612,048.491,986.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.3711.44-82.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.4152.3543.82
    Depreciation13.7314.3712.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.5083.2673.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.1983.4956.03
    Other Income9.692.810.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.8886.3056.63
    Interest9.208.988.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.6877.3248.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.6877.3248.35
    Tax16.9018.5013.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.7858.8235.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.7858.8235.33
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.8711.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.229.916.02
    Diluted EPS8.159.825.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.229.916.02
    Diluted EPS8.159.825.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited