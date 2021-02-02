Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,896.93 crore, up 134.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,896.93 crore in December 2020 up 134.54% from Rs. 808.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.29 crore in December 2020 up 158.3% from Rs. 22.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.45 crore in December 2020 up 97.99% from Rs. 47.20 crore in December 2019.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 49.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 19.51 in December 2019.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 15,180.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.50% returns over the last 6 months and 219.82% over the last 12 months.