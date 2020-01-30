Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 808.80 crore, up 31.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 808.80 crore in December 2019 up 31.02% from Rs. 617.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.18 crore in December 2019 up 54.67% from Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.20 crore in December 2019 up 37.77% from Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2018.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.66 in December 2018.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,324.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 102.05% returns over the last 6 months and 97.13% over the last 12 months.