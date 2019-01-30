Dixon Technolog Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 617.32 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.32 crore in December 2018 up 14.06% from Rs. 541.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2018 down 4.59% from Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2018 up 24.99% from Rs. 27.41 crore in December 2017.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.49 in December 2017.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 2,816.20 on August 03, 2018 (NSE)