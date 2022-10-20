 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dixon Technolog Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,866.77 crore, up 37.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,866.77 crore in September 2022 up 37.91% from Rs. 2,803.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.25 crore in September 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 62.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.72 crore in September 2022 up 31.33% from Rs. 110.96 crore in September 2021.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 13.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.69 in September 2021.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,272.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -17.98% over the last 12 months.

Dixon Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,866.77 2,855.07 2,803.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,866.77 2,855.07 2,803.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,506.73 2,766.70 2,582.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.82 -171.44 -29.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.23 54.74 54.61
Depreciation 29.11 24.06 21.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.82 104.95 85.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.06 76.06 88.41
Other Income 0.55 0.42 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.61 76.48 89.36
Interest 15.83 14.43 9.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.78 62.05 80.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.78 62.05 80.23
Tax 23.08 16.54 17.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.70 45.51 62.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.70 45.51 62.64
Minority Interest 0.13 0.27 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.58 -0.08 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.25 45.70 62.64
Equity Share Capital 11.87 11.87 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.00 7.65 10.69
Diluted EPS 12.88 7.58 10.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.09 7.65 10.69
Diluted EPS 12.88 7.58 10.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

