Dixon Technolog Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,803.78 crore, up 71.09% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,803.78 crore in September 2021 up 71.09% from Rs. 1,638.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.64 crore in September 2021 up 19.63% from Rs. 52.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.96 crore in September 2021 up 23.78% from Rs. 89.64 crore in September 2020.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 45.25 in September 2020.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 5,590.50 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.23% returns over the last 6 months and 192.50% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,803.781,867.291,638.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,803.781,867.291,638.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,582.521,771.721,452.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.33-42.58-7.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.6136.1335.88
Depreciation21.6015.0410.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.9754.1368.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.4132.8578.47
Other Income0.950.380.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3633.2378.72
Interest9.139.136.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.2324.1071.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax80.2324.1071.81
Tax17.595.9419.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.6418.1652.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.6418.1652.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.6418.1652.36
Equity Share Capital11.7311.7111.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.693.1045.25
Diluted EPS10.353.0044.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.693.1045.25
Diluted EPS10.353.0044.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Dixon Technolog #Dixon Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2021 07:11 pm

