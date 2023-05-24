English
    Dixon Technolog Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,065.45 crore, up 3.82% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,065.45 crore in March 2023 up 3.82% from Rs. 2,952.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.64 crore in March 2023 up 28.06% from Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.11 crore in March 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 120.02 crore in March 2022.

    Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 13.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.72 in March 2022.

    Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,275.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.65% over the last 12 months.

    Dixon Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,065.452,404.722,952.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,065.452,404.722,952.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,732.682,009.072,484.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.19130.00197.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.0263.6953.72
    Depreciation32.4629.0119.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.2790.8198.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.8382.1499.07
    Other Income1.822.821.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.6584.96100.89
    Interest15.1415.1713.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.5169.7986.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.5169.7986.95
    Tax31.4718.5923.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.0451.2063.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.0451.2063.19
    Minority Interest0.020.02-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.580.69-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.6451.9162.97
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.9111.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.578.7410.72
    Diluted EPS13.478.6710.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.578.7410.72
    Diluted EPS13.478.6710.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am