Dixon Technolog Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.75 crore, up 39.96% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,952.75 crore in March 2022 up 39.96% from Rs. 2,109.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.02 crore in March 2022 up 48.56% from Rs. 80.79 crore in March 2021.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 10.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2021.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,421.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.

Dixon Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,952.75 3,073.25 2,109.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,952.75 3,073.25 2,109.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,484.39 3,051.03 1,941.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 197.87 -236.38 -45.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.72 53.33 43.74
Depreciation 19.13 28.19 12.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.57 102.27 90.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.07 74.81 67.52
Other Income 1.82 0.67 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.89 75.48 68.50
Interest 13.94 11.99 7.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.95 63.49 61.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.95 63.49 61.37
Tax 23.76 17.11 17.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.19 46.38 44.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.19 46.38 44.26
Minority Interest -0.16 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.97 46.38 44.26
Equity Share Capital 11.87 11.87 11.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.72 7.90 7.61
Diluted EPS 10.61 7.73 7.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.72 7.90 7.61
Diluted EPS 10.61 7.73 7.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:22 pm
