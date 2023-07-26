English
    Dixon Technolog Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,271.50 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,271.50 crore in June 2023 up 14.59% from Rs. 2,855.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.82 crore in June 2023 up 50.59% from Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.72 crore in June 2023 up 34% from Rs. 100.54 crore in June 2022.

    Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 11.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.65 in June 2022.

    Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,113.95 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.

    Dixon Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,271.503,065.452,855.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,271.503,065.452,855.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,002.422,732.682,766.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.6719.19-171.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.4963.0254.74
    Depreciation33.7132.4624.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.3994.27104.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.16123.8376.06
    Other Income2.851.820.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.01125.6576.48
    Interest14.0015.1414.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.01110.5162.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.01110.5162.05
    Tax22.8531.4716.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.1679.0445.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.1679.0445.51
    Minority Interest1.630.020.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.031.58-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.8280.6445.70
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.9111.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2813.577.65
    Diluted EPS11.2613.477.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2813.577.65
    Diluted EPS11.2613.477.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 26, 2023

