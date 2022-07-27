 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dixon Technolog Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,855.07 crore, up 52.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,855.07 crore in June 2022 up 52.9% from Rs. 1,867.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022 up 151.65% from Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.54 crore in June 2022 up 108.29% from Rs. 48.27 crore in June 2021.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2021.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,685.95 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -18.42% over the last 12 months.

Dixon Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,855.07 2,952.75 1,867.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,855.07 2,952.75 1,867.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,766.70 2,484.39 1,771.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -171.44 197.87 -42.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.74 53.72 36.13
Depreciation 24.06 19.13 15.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.95 98.57 54.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.06 99.07 32.85
Other Income 0.42 1.82 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.48 100.89 33.23
Interest 14.43 13.94 9.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.05 86.95 24.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.05 86.95 24.10
Tax 16.54 23.76 5.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.51 63.19 18.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.51 63.19 18.16
Minority Interest 0.27 -0.16 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 -0.06 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.70 62.97 18.16
Equity Share Capital 11.87 11.87 11.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 10.72 3.10
Diluted EPS 7.58 10.61 3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 10.72 3.10
Diluted EPS 7.58 10.61 3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
