Dixon Technolog Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,867.29 crore, up 261.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,867.29 crore in June 2021 up 261.22% from Rs. 516.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2021 up 1035% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.27 crore in June 2021 up 182.28% from Rs. 17.10 crore in June 2020.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2020.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,530.50 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.08% returns over the last 6 months and 207.32% over the last 12 months.