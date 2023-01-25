Dixon Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore in December 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 3,073.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2021.