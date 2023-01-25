 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dixon Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore in December 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 3,073.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2021.

Dixon Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,404.72 3,866.77 3,073.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,404.72 3,866.77 3,073.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,009.07 3,506.73 3,051.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 130.00 27.82 -236.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.69 70.23 53.33
Depreciation 29.01 29.11 28.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.81 116.82 102.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.14 116.06 74.81
Other Income 2.82 0.55 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.96 116.61 75.48
Interest 15.17 15.83 11.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.79 100.78 63.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.79 100.78 63.49
Tax 18.59 23.08 17.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.20 77.70 46.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.20 77.70 46.38
Minority Interest 0.02 0.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.69 -0.58 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.91 77.25 46.38
Equity Share Capital 11.91 11.87 11.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.74 13.00 7.90
Diluted EPS 8.67 12.88 7.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.74 13.09 7.90
Diluted EPS 8.67 12.88 7.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited