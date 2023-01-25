English
    Dixon Technolog Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,404.72 crore in December 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 3,073.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2021.

    Dixon Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,404.723,866.773,073.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,404.723,866.773,073.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,009.073,506.733,051.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks130.0027.82-236.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.6970.2353.33
    Depreciation29.0129.1128.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.81116.82102.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.14116.0674.81
    Other Income2.820.550.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.96116.6175.48
    Interest15.1715.8311.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.79100.7863.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.79100.7863.49
    Tax18.5923.0817.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2077.7046.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2077.7046.38
    Minority Interest0.020.13--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.69-0.58--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.9177.2546.38
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.8711.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7413.007.90
    Diluted EPS8.6712.887.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7413.097.90
    Diluted EPS8.6712.887.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited