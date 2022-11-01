Divyashakti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore, up 65.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore in September 2022 up 65.34% from Rs. 17.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 up 419.35% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2022 up 190.24% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Divyashakti shares closed at 83.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.43% over the last 12 months.