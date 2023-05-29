English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Divyashakti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divyashakti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 168.82% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 down 139.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

    Divyashakti shares closed at 70.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.07% over the last 12 months.

    Divyashakti
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.179.0513.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.179.0513.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.922.2910.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.031.000.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.342.60-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.171.40
    Depreciation0.640.630.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.181.682.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.04-0.321.02
    Other Income0.061.491.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.981.172.80
    Interest0.020.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.001.142.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.001.142.79
    Tax-0.470.610.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.540.532.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.540.532.23
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.500.512.17
    Diluted EPS-1.500.51--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.500.512.17
    Diluted EPS-1.500.51--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Divyashakti #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am