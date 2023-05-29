Divyashakti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divyashakti are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 168.82% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 down 139.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.
Divyashakti shares closed at 70.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.07% over the last 12 months.
|Divyashakti
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.17
|9.05
|13.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.17
|9.05
|13.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.92
|2.29
|10.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.03
|1.00
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.34
|2.60
|-2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.17
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.63
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.18
|1.68
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-0.32
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.06
|1.49
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|1.17
|2.80
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.00
|1.14
|2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.00
|1.14
|2.79
|Tax
|-0.47
|0.61
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.54
|0.53
|2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.54
|0.53
|2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|10.27
|10.27
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.51
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.51
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.51
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.51
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited