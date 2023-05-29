Divyashakti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 13.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 168.82% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 down 139.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

Divyashakti shares closed at 70.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.07% over the last 12 months.