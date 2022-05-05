English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Divyashakti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divyashakti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in March 2022 down 15.5% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021.

    Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2021.

    Close

    Divyashakti shares closed at 73.95 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 51.07% over the last 12 months.

    Divyashakti
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4218.4815.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4218.4815.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0610.724.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.052.404.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.04-0.430.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.231.03
    Depreciation0.600.600.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.332.743.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.021.221.51
    Other Income1.780.390.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.801.612.39
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.791.602.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.791.602.37
    Tax0.560.660.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.230.941.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.230.941.82
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.921.77
    Diluted EPS--0.921.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.921.77
    Diluted EPS--0.921.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Divyashakti #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.