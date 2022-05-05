Divyashakti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in March 2022 down 15.5% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021.

Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2021.

Divyashakti shares closed at 73.95 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 51.07% over the last 12 months.