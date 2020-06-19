Divyashakti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in March 2020 up 30.06% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020 up 747.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020 up 429.49% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2019.

Divyashakti shares closed at 29.40 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.12% returns over the last 6 months and -63.18% over the last 12 months.