Divyashakti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.34 crore in June 2023 down 36.39% from Rs. 24.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 93.59% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 85.28% from Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2022.

Divyashakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in June 2022.

Divyashakti shares closed at 71.67 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.50% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.