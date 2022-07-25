Divyashakti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.12 crore, up 64.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.12 crore in June 2022 up 64.96% from Rs. 14.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 50.64% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2022 up 69.41% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021.

Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2021.

Divyashakti shares closed at 77.35 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.05% over the last 12 months.