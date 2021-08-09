Divyashakti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore, up 52.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore in June 2021 up 52.13% from Rs. 9.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 121.38% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021 up 80.85% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2020.

Divyashakti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

Divyashakti shares closed at 73.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.98% returns over the last 6 months and 102.50% over the last 12 months.