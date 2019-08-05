Divyashakti Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore, up 130.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.38 crore in June 2019 up 130.24% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019 down 42.49% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2019 down 30.21% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2018.

Divyashakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2018.

Divyashakti shares closed at 70.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and -10.77% over the last 12 months.