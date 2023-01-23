Divyashakti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore, down 51.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.05 crore in December 2022 down 51.03% from Rs. 18.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 43.62% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 18.55% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Divyashakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2021.

Divyashakti shares closed at 76.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.