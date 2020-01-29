Divyashakti Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in December 2019 up 18.69% from Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019 down 7.1% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019 down 123.13% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2018.

Divyashakti shares closed at 45.10 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -37.92% returns over the last 6 months and -52.02% over the last 12 months.