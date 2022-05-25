Divi’s Labs: Steady margin profile amid cost headwind

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Divi’s Labs (CMP: Rs 3,662; Market Cap: Rs 97,215 crore) has posted a very steady set of numbers for Q4FY22 on a sequential basis. There was a shade of difference in top line and margins on a QoQ basis. This, in itself, indicates a strong outperformance compared with peers that have experienced cost headwinds recently. This doesn’t, however, mean that the company is not struggling with raw material volatility and logistic challenges. It has so far mitigated these problems by...