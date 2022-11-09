 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divis Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.38 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,823.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 1,967.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.85 crore in September 2022 down 19.71% from Rs. 606.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.51 crore in September 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 837.70 crore in September 2021.

Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.84 in September 2021.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,414.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and -30.27% over the last 12 months.

Divis Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,823.38 2,203.92 1,967.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,823.38 2,203.92 1,967.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 815.93 774.31 862.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -144.08 20.36 -211.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 226.73 241.54 219.08
Depreciation 85.48 83.42 77.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 315.54 330.13 279.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.78 754.16 741.50
Other Income 79.25 89.99 19.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 603.03 844.15 760.61
Interest 0.13 0.10 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 602.90 844.05 760.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 602.90 844.05 760.44
Tax 116.05 152.44 154.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 486.85 691.61 606.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 486.85 691.61 606.39
Equity Share Capital 53.09 53.09 53.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.34 26.05 22.84
Diluted EPS 18.34 26.05 22.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.34 26.05 22.84
Diluted EPS 18.34 26.05 22.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
