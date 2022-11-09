English
    Divis Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.38 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,823.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 1,967.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.85 crore in September 2022 down 19.71% from Rs. 606.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.51 crore in September 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 837.70 crore in September 2021.

    Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.84 in September 2021.

    Divis Labs shares closed at 3,414.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and -30.27% over the last 12 months.

    Divis Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,823.382,203.921,967.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,823.382,203.921,967.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials815.93774.31862.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-144.0820.36-211.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost226.73241.54219.08
    Depreciation85.4883.4277.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses315.54330.13279.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax523.78754.16741.50
    Other Income79.2589.9919.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax603.03844.15760.61
    Interest0.130.100.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax602.90844.05760.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax602.90844.05760.44
    Tax116.05152.44154.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities486.85691.61606.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period486.85691.61606.39
    Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3426.0522.84
    Diluted EPS18.3426.0522.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3426.0522.84
    Diluted EPS18.3426.0522.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am