Divis Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,967.86 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,967.86 crore in September 2021 up 14.83% from Rs. 1,713.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 606.39 crore in September 2021 up 18.14% from Rs. 513.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 837.70 crore in September 2021 up 12.29% from Rs. 746.03 crore in September 2020.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.34 in September 2020.

Divis Labs shares closed at 4,896.70 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.30% returns over the last 6 months and 43.02% over the last 12 months.