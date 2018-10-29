Divis Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,285.00 crore, up 44.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,285.00 crore in September 2018 up 44.35% from Rs. 890.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.65 crore in September 2018 up 92.31% from Rs. 206.78 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 594.18 crore in September 2018 up 91.18% from Rs. 310.79 crore in September 2017.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 14.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.79 in September 2017.

Divis Labs shares closed at 1,255.80 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and 46.26% over the last 12 months.