Divis Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,495.03 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,495.03 crore in March 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 1,718.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 882.96 crore in March 2022 up 80.96% from Rs. 487.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,146.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.75% from Rs. 722.20 crore in March 2021.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 33.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.38 in March 2021.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,897.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.

Divis Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,495.03 2,466.77 1,718.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,495.03 2,466.77 1,718.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 928.43 885.08 696.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.53 -59.08 -146.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 251.49 239.72 210.43
Depreciation 80.75 79.70 69.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 278.67 301.15 258.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,015.22 1,020.20 629.51
Other Income 50.51 16.62 22.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,065.73 1,036.82 652.36
Interest 0.04 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,065.69 1,036.62 652.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,065.69 1,036.62 652.18
Tax 182.73 129.40 164.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 882.96 907.22 487.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 882.96 907.22 487.93
Equity Share Capital 53.09 53.09 53.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.26 34.17 18.38
Diluted EPS 33.26 34.17 18.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.26 34.17 18.38
Diluted EPS 33.26 34.17 18.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
