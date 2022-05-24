Divis Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,495.03 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,495.03 crore in March 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 1,718.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 882.96 crore in March 2022 up 80.96% from Rs. 487.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,146.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.75% from Rs. 722.20 crore in March 2021.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 33.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.38 in March 2021.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,897.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.