Divis Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,376.24 crore, up 9.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,376.24 crore in March 2020 up 9.54% from Rs. 1,256.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.80 crore in March 2020 up 35.41% from Rs. 289.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.16 crore in March 2020 up 15.98% from Rs. 452.82 crore in March 2019.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 14.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.90 in March 2019.

Divis Labs shares closed at 2,460.05 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.56% returns over the last 6 months and 55.66% over the last 12 months.