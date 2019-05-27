Divis Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,256.43 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,256.43 crore in March 2019 up 15.49% from Rs. 1,087.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.35 crore in March 2019 up 10.61% from Rs. 261.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.82 crore in March 2019 up 4.18% from Rs. 434.67 crore in March 2018.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2018.

Divis Labs shares closed at 1,765.65 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.