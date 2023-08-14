English
    Divis Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,730.00 crore, down 21.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,730.00 crore in June 2023 down 21.5% from Rs. 2,203.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.00 crore in June 2023 down 50.12% from Rs. 691.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 571.00 crore in June 2023 down 38.44% from Rs. 927.57 crore in June 2022.

    Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.05 in June 2022.

    Divis Labs shares closed at 3,679.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.

    Divis Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,730.001,908.172,203.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,730.001,908.172,203.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials823.00792.65774.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-148.0022.7320.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost256.00251.94241.54
    Depreciation93.0086.6383.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses308.00352.15330.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.00402.07754.16
    Other Income80.0066.1589.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax478.00468.22844.15
    Interest--0.180.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax478.00468.04844.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax478.00468.04844.05
    Tax133.00149.25152.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities345.00318.79691.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period345.00318.79691.61
    Equity Share Capital53.0053.0953.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9912.0126.05
    Diluted EPS12.9912.0126.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9912.0126.05
    Diluted EPS12.9912.0126.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

