Divis Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,139.92 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,139.92 crore in June 2019 up 14.53% from Rs. 995.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.35 crore in June 2019 up 0.45% from Rs. 266.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.24 crore in June 2019 up 2.39% from Rs. 400.65 crore in June 2018.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.03 in June 2018.

Divis Labs shares closed at 1,651.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.