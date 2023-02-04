Divis Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore in December 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 2,466.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.90 crore in December 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 907.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.76 crore in December 2022 down 52.91% from Rs. 1,116.52 crore in December 2021.