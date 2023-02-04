 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divis Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore in December 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 2,466.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.90 crore in December 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 907.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.76 crore in December 2022 down 52.91% from Rs. 1,116.52 crore in December 2021.

Divis Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,689.83 1,823.38 2,466.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,689.83 1,823.38 2,466.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 596.60 815.93 885.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 151.15 -144.08 -59.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.84 226.73 239.72
Depreciation 86.54 85.48 79.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 299.82 315.54 301.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 322.88 523.78 1,020.20
Other Income 116.34 79.25 16.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.22 603.03 1,036.82
Interest 0.11 0.13 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 439.11 602.90 1,036.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 439.11 602.90 1,036.62
Tax 128.21 116.05 129.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 310.90 486.85 907.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 310.90 486.85 907.22
Equity Share Capital 53.09 53.09 53.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.71 18.34 34.17
Diluted EPS 11.71 18.34 34.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.71 18.34 34.17
Diluted EPS 11.71 18.34 34.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited