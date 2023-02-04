English
    Divis Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,689.83 crore in December 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 2,466.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.90 crore in December 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 907.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.76 crore in December 2022 down 52.91% from Rs. 1,116.52 crore in December 2021.

    Divis Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,689.831,823.382,466.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,689.831,823.382,466.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials596.60815.93885.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks151.15-144.08-59.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost232.84226.73239.72
    Depreciation86.5485.4879.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses299.82315.54301.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.88523.781,020.20
    Other Income116.3479.2516.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax439.22603.031,036.82
    Interest0.110.130.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax439.11602.901,036.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax439.11602.901,036.62
    Tax128.21116.05129.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities310.90486.85907.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period310.90486.85907.22
    Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7118.3434.17
    Diluted EPS11.7118.3434.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7118.3434.17
    Diluted EPS11.7118.3434.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited