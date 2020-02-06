Divis Labs Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,390.49 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,390.49 crore in December 2019 up 3.54% from Rs. 1,342.92 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.73 crore in December 2019 down 4.94% from Rs. 379.49 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.18 crore in December 2019 down 3.71% from Rs. 557.89 crore in December 2018.

Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.59 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.29 in December 2018.

Divis Labs shares closed at 1,962.65 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 21.44% over the last 12 months.