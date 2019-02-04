Divis Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,342.92 crore, up 29.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,342.92 crore in December 2018 up 29.39% from Rs. 1,037.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.49 crore in December 2018 up 68.92% from Rs. 224.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.89 crore in December 2018 up 62.58% from Rs. 343.15 crore in December 2017.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 14.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.46 in December 2017.

Divis Labs shares closed at 1,532.35 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and 46.80% over the last 12 months.