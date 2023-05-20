Divi's Labs Q4 net profit declines 64% to Rs 318.79 crore, lags estimate

Representative Image

Pharmaceutical major Divi's Laboratories' net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 slumped 63.89 percent on year to Rs 318.79 crore, bogged down by the high base of Covid-19 sales of Molnupiravir and elevated input costs.

The standalone net profit for the fourth quarter plunged from Rs 882.96 crore seen in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and lagged the Street's estimate of Rs 373.30 crore.

On a sequential basis, however, the contribution from the company's non-covid custom synthesis projects aided a 2.53-percent rise in the bottomline.

Revenue also slumped 23.52 percent on year to Rs 1,908.17 crore, but was up 12.92 percent from Rs 1,689.83 crore in the previous quarter. For context, the Street had pegged fourth-quarter revenue for Divi's at Rs 1,863.50 crore.

Going ahead, investors will lay focus on the management's commentary regarding margin outlook and growth in custom synthesis in the coming quarters.