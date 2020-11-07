172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|divis-labs-q2-net-profit-up-46-at-rs-520-crore-6084781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Laboratories Q2 net profit up 46% at Rs 520 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.78 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 45.63 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,762.94 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,492.60 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company had near normal operations during the quarter, the filing said.

"We have capitalised assets of Rs 615 crore during the quarter and the total capitalisation done during the half-year amounted to Rs 830 crore. We expect to complete the ongoing capex programs by the end of the financial year," it added.

Apart from the existing capex programs, the company is taking up a new capex for an aggregate amount of Rs 400 crore for meeting new business opportunities in the custom synthesis projects, it added.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 04:31 pm

