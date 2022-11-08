 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divis Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,854.54 crore, down 6.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,854.54 crore in September 2022 down 6.69% from Rs. 1,987.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.60 crore in September 2022 down 18.61% from Rs. 606.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 701.12 crore in September 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 837.18 crore in September 2021.

Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.84 in September 2021.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,746.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.

Divis Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,854.54 2,254.52 1,987.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,854.54 2,254.52 1,987.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 817.01 778.55 876.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.54 4.42 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -147.92 28.99 -221.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.12 246.38 223.98
Depreciation 85.73 83.66 77.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.75 349.48 290.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 535.31 763.04 740.72
Other Income 80.08 88.39 19.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 615.39 851.43 759.83
Interest 0.17 0.13 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 615.22 851.30 759.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 615.22 851.30 759.62
Tax 121.62 149.29 153.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 493.60 702.01 606.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 493.60 702.01 606.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 493.60 702.01 606.46
Equity Share Capital 53.09 53.09 53.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.60 26.44 22.84
Diluted EPS 18.60 26.44 22.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.60 26.44 22.84
Diluted EPS 18.60 26.44 22.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

