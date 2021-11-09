MARKET NEWS

Divis Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,987.51 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

November 09, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,987.51 crore in September 2021 up 13.62% from Rs. 1,749.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 606.46 crore in September 2021 up 16.72% from Rs. 519.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 837.18 crore in September 2021 up 10.92% from Rs. 754.78 crore in September 2020.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.57 in September 2020.

Divis Labs shares closed at 4,896.70 on November 08, 2021 (NSE)

Divis Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,987.511,960.641,749.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,987.511,960.641,749.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials876.51784.29539.24
Purchase of Traded Goods--6.400.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-221.68-148.5536.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost223.98220.80193.18
Depreciation77.3573.2661.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses290.63245.65238.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax740.72778.79680.01
Other Income19.1135.9713.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax759.83814.76693.65
Interest0.210.280.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax759.62814.48693.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax759.62814.48693.49
Tax153.16257.37173.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities606.46557.11519.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period606.46557.11519.59
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates606.46557.11519.59
Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8420.9919.57
Diluted EPS22.8420.9919.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8420.9919.57
Diluted EPS22.8420.9919.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:30 am

