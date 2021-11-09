Divis Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,987.51 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,987.51 crore in September 2021 up 13.62% from Rs. 1,749.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 606.46 crore in September 2021 up 16.72% from Rs. 519.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 837.18 crore in September 2021 up 10.92% from Rs. 754.78 crore in September 2020.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.57 in September 2020.

Divis Labs shares closed at 4,896.70 on November 08, 2021 (NSE)