    Divis Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,950.77 crore, down 22.54% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,950.77 crore in March 2023 down 22.54% from Rs. 2,518.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.97 crore in March 2023 down 64.12% from Rs. 894.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 553.74 crore in March 2023 down 52.13% from Rs. 1,156.82 crore in March 2022.

    Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.70 in March 2022.

    Divis Labs shares closed at 3,098.30 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.22% over the last 12 months.

    Divis Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,950.771,707.682,518.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,950.771,707.682,518.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials808.40604.40914.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods--12.375.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.18122.78-80.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost257.64238.88256.76
    Depreciation87.0286.7780.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses377.96320.97318.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.57321.511,023.44
    Other Income66.15114.2552.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax466.72435.761,075.83
    Interest0.240.130.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax466.48435.631,075.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax466.48435.631,075.74
    Tax145.51128.83181.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities320.97306.80894.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period320.97306.80894.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates320.97306.80894.64
    Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0911.5633.70
    Diluted EPS12.0911.5633.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0911.5633.70
    Diluted EPS12.0911.5633.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023