    Divis Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,518.44 crore, up 40.84% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,518.44 crore in March 2022 up 40.84% from Rs. 1,788.19 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 894.64 crore in March 2022 up 78.21% from Rs. 502.02 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,156.82 crore in March 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 739.78 crore in March 2021.

    Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 33.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.91 in March 2021.

    Divis Labs shares closed at 3,897.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.

    Divis Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,518.442,493.241,788.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,518.442,493.241,788.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials914.60901.16713.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.013.00-0.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.99-72.61-131.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost256.76244.62215.08
    Depreciation80.9979.9170.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses318.63319.89275.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,023.441,017.27646.18
    Other Income52.3916.6223.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,075.831,033.89669.70
    Interest0.090.230.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,075.741,033.66669.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,075.741,033.66669.49
    Tax181.10131.42167.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities894.64902.24502.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period894.64902.24502.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates894.64902.24502.02
    Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7033.9918.91
    Diluted EPS33.7033.9918.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7033.9918.91
    Diluted EPS33.7033.9918.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Divis Laboratories #Divis Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 24, 2022 11:08 am
