Divis Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,788.19 crore, up 28.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,788.19 crore in March 2021 up 28.67% from Rs. 1,389.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.02 crore in March 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 388.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 739.78 crore in March 2021 up 41.94% from Rs. 521.18 crore in March 2020.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 18.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.62 in March 2020.

Divis Labs shares closed at 4,194.00 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.83% returns over the last 6 months and 69.11% over the last 12 months.