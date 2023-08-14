Divis Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.00 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.00 crore in June 2023 down 21.14% from Rs. 2,254.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.00 crore in June 2023 down 49.29% from Rs. 702.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 585.00 crore in June 2023 down 37.44% from Rs. 935.09 crore in June 2022.

Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.44 in June 2022.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,679.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.