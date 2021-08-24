Divis Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,960.64 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,960.64 crore in June 2021 up 13.3% from Rs. 1,730.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 557.11 crore in June 2021 up 13.22% from Rs. 492.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 888.02 crore in June 2021 up 23.78% from Rs. 717.41 crore in June 2020.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 20.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.54 in June 2020.

Divis Labs shares closed at 4,874.65 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.37% returns over the last 6 months and 50.44% over the last 12 months.