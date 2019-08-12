Divis Labs Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,162.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'15 Dec'13 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,162.88 818.30 687.89 Other Operating Income -- 2.40 1.85 Total Income From Operations 1,162.88 820.70 689.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 509.92 392.27 246.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.23 1.24 0.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.82 -100.48 7.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 140.86 76.22 58.91 Depreciation 43.83 44.65 23.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 182.55 132.17 89.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.31 274.63 264.56 Other Income 30.32 11.49 4.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 373.63 286.12 268.63 Interest 0.32 0.59 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 373.31 285.53 268.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 373.31 285.53 268.28 Tax 100.87 54.06 53.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 272.44 231.47 215.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 272.44 231.47 215.22 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 272.44 231.47 215.22 Equity Share Capital 53.09 26.55 26.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.26 17.40 16.21 Diluted EPS 10.26 17.40 16.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.26 17.40 16.21 Diluted EPS 10.26 17.40 16.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 6.36 6.36 Share Holding (%) -- 47.92 47.88 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 6.91 6.92 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 100.00 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 52.08 52.12 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited