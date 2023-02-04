 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divis Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.68 crore, down 31.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1,707.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.51% from Rs. 2,493.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.80 crore in December 2022 down 66% from Rs. 902.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.53 crore in December 2022 down 53.09% from Rs. 1,113.80 crore in December 2021.
Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.99 in December 2021. Divis Labs shares closed at 3,267.00 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.
Divis Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,707.681,854.542,493.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,707.681,854.542,493.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials604.40817.01901.16
Purchase of Traded Goods12.375.543.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks122.78-147.92-72.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost238.88232.12244.62
Depreciation86.7785.7379.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses320.97326.75319.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.51535.311,017.27
Other Income114.2580.0816.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax435.76615.391,033.89
Interest0.130.170.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax435.63615.221,033.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax435.63615.221,033.66
Tax128.83121.62131.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities306.80493.60902.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period306.80493.60902.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates306.80493.60902.24
Equity Share Capital53.0953.0953.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5618.6033.99
Diluted EPS11.5618.6033.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5618.6033.99
Diluted EPS11.5618.6033.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Feb 4, 2023